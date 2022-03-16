Legion members congratulate the women who worked hard to submit the paperwork with the required number of new members to form an auxiliary.
Their charter will be presented Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. by District 6 Madame President Paula Fox; Department Madame President Wanda Brandt will also be in attendance.
A second “Junk in the Trunk” will be offered at the Post on March 19. Spaces are $10 each; contact Ellen Cruz, incoming Unit President at 407-212-2906 for more information.
All functions are held at 307 American Legion Road, Mascotte.