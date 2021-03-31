With all the family plans for Easter, American Legion Post 239 will not be serving breakfast Sunday, April 4. The doors will be open for breakfast April 18, from 9–11 a.m., and you can order eggs, along with pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee, OJ and toast, all for a donation of $6.
The post’s next membership meeting will be April 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting starts promptly at 6 p.m.
The post, located at 307 American Legion Road in Mascotte, is now open Fridays and Sundays, 3–6 p.m., and Saturdays noon–6 p.m. All veterans are welcome.
For more information, call Don Grieb at 352-874-2623.