The public is welcome to partake of the tasty breakfasts served at Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239. Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, veterans and the general public are welcome to stop by and purchase a full breakfast each day, 9–11 a.m. You can order eggs (fixed your way), along with pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee, OJ and toast, all for a donation of $6.
The Post is now open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome.
A membership meeting will be held Feb. 8. The group also will be starting food and clothing drives, along with a Legion membership drive. Sponsors and riders are wanted.
All functions are located at 307 American Legion Way in Mascotte. For more information, contact Don Grieb at 352-874-2623.