Mark your calendars and set your clocks for Dec. 11, from 9-11:30 a.m., when Mascotte American Legion Post 239 will be holding “Breakfast with Santa” for children in the community. Breakfast will also include, a photo with Santa, and kids will have the opportunity to decorate their own holiday cookie; and oh, yes, receive a gift.
For the adults, get ready to “Ring in the New Year” with live music by Rick Wynn from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31. (Flyer and more information to be announced at a later date).
The Auxiliary meeting is Monday, Dec. 5, and the Post’s meeting is Monday, Dec. 12. Doors open for both meetings at 5:30 p.m., with the meetings starting at 6 p.m.
Join us for the following events held at the Post; more information can be found on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/American-Legion-Post-239-GrovelandMascotte-FL-115840653877105)
Bingo held every Thursday from 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.
Have karaoke twice a month on Fridays and the first Saturday of every month.
The Post, located at 307 American Legion Road in Mascotte, is open every day except Mondays. Hours vary, check out Facebook page. For more information, call Second Vice Commander Kelsey Oliver at 248-767-6472.