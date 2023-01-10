You just might be “Walkin’After Midnight,” and “[I] Fall to Pieces” if you miss tribute artist Bonnie Kilroe as she presents “An Evening With: Patsy Cline” on Feb. 10 at the American Legion in Mascotte. Kilroe is the 2020 Las Vegas Reel Awards winner for her representation of the legendary Patsy Cline.
It’s guaranteed you will be enjoying “Sweet Dreams” following the show.
WANT TO ATTEND?
American Legion Post 239
307 American Legion Road
Mascotte
Tickets for the concert are $20 per person
Doors open 5:30 p.m., and show begins 7 p.m.
To order, phone 248-767-6472
online: www.brownpapertickets.com
ABOUT POST 239
The Post is open every day except Mondays. Hours vary, check out Facebook page. For more information, call Kelsey Oliver at 248-767-6472.