Amazon Freevee is coming to the rescue of American Rust as the free streaming platform picks up the Jeff Daniels-led drama for a second season.
Produced by Boat Rocker and executive produced by Daniels, Dan Futterman, and Adam Rapp, Season 2 of American Rust will continue the stories which began in Season 1 of the crime drama set in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town. The series debuted last year on Showtime where it was subsequently canceled.
Based on Philipp Meyer’s acclaimed novel of the same name, American Rust explored the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris (Daniels).