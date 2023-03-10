It isn’t only basketball that can lay claim to “March Madness.” Here are some other events in our nation’s history that happened in March:
March 1, 1958
The United States launched its first satellite. It was called Explorer I.
March 1, 1961
The Peace Corps was founded.
March 3, 1931
The Star Spangled Banner becomes the National Anthem. Until then, the U.S., didn’t have a national anthem, although “America the Beautiful” and “My Country Tis of Thee” were popular.
March 7, 1933
Monopoly was invented.
March 9, 1959
The Barbie doll debuted at the International American Toy Fair on
March 11, 1997
Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry cremains were launched into space.
March 12, 1894
Coca Cola is sold in bottles for the first time in a candy store in Mississippi.
March 14, 1899
German inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin received a U.S. patent for a “navigable balloon.”
March 20, 1933
“Colonel” Harlan Sanders founded Kentucky Fried Chicken.
March 27, 1909
Fingerprints were used as evidence in a murder trial for the very first time
March 27, 1964
The largest earthquake ever recorded struck Anchorage, Alaska. It measured 8.3 on the Richter scale.
March 29, 1886
Coca Cola was invented.
March 30, 1858
A pencil with an attached eraser was patented by Hyman L. Lipman.
March 30, 1867
The United States purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million. At the time it was called “Seward’s Folly” but that was before oil was discovered. (Did you know that in 2021 it produced more than 477,000 barrels of oil per day?)
Our American history is rich, diverse and an important part of our lives. The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution invites anyone interested in pursuing membership to contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com