The focus of Super Bowl Sunday fare is not often about an entrée, but rather the bevy of snacks and starters people can enjoy in small doses throughout the game. That makes the big game a good fit for scaled back celebrating.
This recipe for “Beer-Braised Meatballs” from “Cooking With Beer” by the editors at Publications International, Ltd. makes 20 meatballs, making it ideal no matter the size of your Super Bowl Sunday party.
“Beer-Braised Meatballs”
Makes 20 meatballs
1 pound ground beef
1⁄2 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1⁄3 cup finely chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and black pepper
1 bottle (12 ounces) light-colored beer, such as a lager
11⁄2 cups tomato sauce
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line broiler pan with foil; spray rack with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Combine beef, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper in large bowl; stir to blend. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Place meatballs on prepared rack. Bake 10 minutes or until browned.
3. Bring beer, tomato sauce, ketchup, tomato paste, and brown sugar to a boil in a Dutch oven. Add meatballs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer for 20 to 30 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through, stirring occasionally.