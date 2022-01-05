On Tuesday evenings, VFW post 5277 plays host to Girl Scout Troop 9220 (Brownie’s & Daisy Girl Scouts).
To show their appreciation for Christmas, and as a yearly thank you, the scouts sang Christmas carols and baked cookies for VFW and Auxiliary members.
They started the evening with the Pledge of Allegiance, which the younger scouts learned earlier this year. They then sang a few Christmas carols and related what they had learned and the award they received.
To close the evening, the quartermaster read “The Night Before Christmas.”