On June 4, Lomasi Aguilar and Reid Guhr became the first couple to exchange vows in the new Chapel at Clermont’s Historic Village. The ceremony, performed by Brian Broadway, pastor of the Living Message Church, was attended by family members and close friends.
The chapel’s intimate size and beautiful stained-glass window provided the perfect setting for their special moment.
The chapel is the newest addition to the Historic Village and was designed to look like the early churches in Clermont.
Its white walls, antique gas lamps, authentic wood church pews, and beautiful window allow the bride and groom to stand front and center, yet be close to their loved ones in a simple, rustic environment.
WANT TO WED HERE?
If you think this would be the perfect place for your wedding or vow renewal, contact the Village Manager, Roxanne Brown, at 352-242-7734 to set up an appointment to view the Chapel.
You can also rent the grounds, the pavilion, the depot, or any combination of them for your reception or any other event you might want to host like a birthday party or baby shower.
She can answer any questions you may have about renting at the Village.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is a unique partnership between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society that aims to give the citizens of Lake County, the state of Florida, our country, and visitors from all over the world a look back at a simpler time.
The Village is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. A donation of $5 per person over 12 is requested.
WANT TO LEARN MORE OR JOIN?
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society?
Membership is only $25 annually for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are held the second Monday of each month in the train depot at the Historic Village. The board meeting is open to the public and starts a 6 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for July 11.