Pastor Jill Windham is a sister of my heart, a fiercely loving momma of three and one of the best communicators of the Word of God. I had the great fortune to work alongside her for over a decade at Family Bible Church in Eustis before she and her family pulled up stakes and moved to Alabama where she and her husband, Pastor Rodrick, founded Movement Church in Huntsville. –Melissa Abrehamsen
I don’t ever want to forget when I succumbed to clinical depression.
I don’t want to forget that it started with a panic attack at a mall while my daughter played.
I don’t want to forget how the entire drive home, I was convinced something was wrong with my brain.
I don’t want to forget the weeks that followed. I slept in a dark room or on my couch.
I don’t ever want to forget that peach colored sidewalk chalk my little one was drawing with and how much I wanted to scream at her that I didn’t care about her ugly scribbling and how her song made me want to run away.
I don’t want to forget the day I took my baby to work with me in her diaper. No milk, no diaper bag, no plan. Or how my husband looked at me in the face and said, “Call the doctor. Now.”
I don’t want to forget my compassionate doctor. Or the follow up appointment where my doctor looked at me with the kindest eyes and told me it was depression. Or the way the bottle of medicine felt in my hand from the pharmacy.
I don’t want to forget how every day, I’d take those pills like I was swallowing shame.
I don’t want to forget how, for some stupid, self-inflicted reason, I felt like I was hiding a deep, dark secret— being in ministry and on anti-depressants. And how bold and compassionate my husband and parents were, like I was dealing with a cold instead of mental illness.
I don’t want to forget my dad telling me that I could borrow from his faith until mine was stronger.
You know why I don’t ever want to forget the most awful period of my life?
Because I will advocate and stomp my feet and insist that those who don’t understand begin to understand depression. It’s more than being “sad.” It doesn’t necessarily come from a trauma or an event or an awful childhood, although it often does. It isn’t always fixed in the snap of a finger and it isn’t something that is just cured by looking at the bright side of life.
It isn’t even explainable sometimes. It just is, and you don’t always know why.
If you don’t understand, be thankful. But also, please seek to understand.
I’ll never forget the kindnesses of others in that time of my life.
My husband sat close when he didn’t understand and without complaining as I began to fight my way back.
Those were hard years. I made it through because of a relentlessly loving support system, a compassionate and discerning doctor, and a long road of heart work that was worth every single minute of investment.
I made it through because God is good and He is the Healer.
If you’re in the bowels of depression today, borrow my story and borrow my faith. Reach out past the stigma and find a therapist who can work with your doctor. Sink your roots into a local church. Take the meds if you need them. You would if it was cancer or a headache or bronchitis.
And above all else, please believe us when we say— we want you here. This world needs you here.
God wants you here.
I remember in the darkest days of depression, I would never have believed I would ever feel the sun shine on my emotions again.
It won’t always be like this. But you’ve got to keep going. Keep getting up and keep moving forward. Keep holding on to hope.
And to those who have been so fortunate by not having depression in your home, ask God how you can be a part of the hope for someone else.
The holidays are hard when someone deals with depression.
Keep the light on for them.