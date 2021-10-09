Hollywood has coined the word “action” across a myriad of movie sets. It’s a cue the actors act upon to move and speak according to script, in order to bring alive someone’s brainchild.
If they didn’t speak and move according to the words written for them, there would be no movie, no television show, just people standing on set, ignoring life.
Sometimes we know what we should do according to the Word of God, but we fail to put it into action. We’ve all ran into folks who talk a big game about what they’re going to achieve, only to watch them take up residency in inaction.
Their god is lip service.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines action: 1 a: a thing done.: DEED b: the accomplishment of a thing usually over a period of time, in stages, or with the possibility of repetition. Actions plural c: BEHAVIOR, CONDUCT.
The Bible teaches us that faith without works has no value:
James 2:16-17 …What good would your words alone do? The same is true with faith. Without actions, faith is useless. By itself, it’s as good as dead.
We will always behave and conduct ourselves by what we truly believe in our heart of hearts.
Abraham trusted God with his promised son. This faith-filled man had waited decades for Isaac and now God asked him to place him on the altar as a sacrifice. (God hadn’t asked Abraham anything he wasn’t willing to do Himself with Jesus). I’m not sure what Abraham was thinking or feeling in that moment, but he was obedient to God’s instruction. Thankfully, an angel of God appeared and stopped Abraham from killing this promised child he adored, leaving him to sacrifice a ram instead. Genesis 22:1-13
James 2:22 The faith in his heart was made known in his behavior.
Out of his faith, Abraham behaved with action and God blessed him greatly.
When we act on God’s Word and listen to that still, small voice, we can expect awesome things for ourselves and those around us.
James 1:23-25 If you listen to the Word and don’t live out the message you hear, you become like the person who looks in the mirror of the Word to discover the reflection of his face in the beginning. You perceive how God sees you in the mirror of the Word, but then you go out and forget your divine origin. But those who set their gaze deeply into the perfecting law of liberty are fascinated by and respond to the truth they hear and are strengthened by it — they experience God’s blessing in all that they do!
Even when the prize looks eons away, take a step of action after thoroughly mixing it with faith and watch what God brings to pass.
It may not happen overnight, but it will happen.
This week’s practice:
• What have you been dragging your feet about that you know you should act upon? Record it in your notebook.
• Outline the first three steps. Maybe you need to find someone who’s already perfected it. Perhaps it’s as simple of making a phone call. Then again, maybe it’s as arduous as learning something difficult.
• Simplify your list by taking the initial steps that get you on the road to an action/faith filled life.
Trust God and consult with the Holy Spirit frequently to make sure you’re not getting off course.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests. Keep those coming.