Main event pits wrestler vs. city councilor
An exchange between Les Allier and Councilor Jim Purvis was the proverbial line in the sand, as the expression goes. Allier is the owner, promoter and wrestler of Local Pro Wrestling.
Allier addressed Clermont City Councilors at the Oct. 26 agenda meeting. He had been denied a request by the Clermont Fire Department to conduct a charity wrestling event on Dec. 4 — Winter Wonder Slam II — which will be held in the vacant lot next to Corelli’s in downtown.
The fire department rejected the request on two grounds: One, requests have to be made at least 60 days in advance; and two, there is an earlier event that same day, starting at 9 a.m., the annual Christmas parade. Allier’s event starts at 2 p.m. He said the two events would not be in conflict.
According to Acting City Manager Scott Davidoff, who later explained at the meeting in discussion over the issue, the reason the fire department weighed in is because the proposed wresting event is on private property, it comes under the responsibility of the fire department
The turndown led Allier to do research and in his discovery process, learned that he did not need a permit at all, as the event doesn’t meet the size limit of such a gathering. That number of people cannot exceed 250. As a result, all that is needed is just to notify the necessary authorities.
“That’s not going to play well,” said Purvis. “Just be prepared for the consequences. In a later interview, Allier said he feels the tone in which Purvis made that statement was to intimidate and he (Allier) considered it a threat.
Davidoff attempted to play the role of conciliator and said he would reach out to Allier.
SKATE PARK
In another sports-related matter brought up during Public Comment, Billie Wortenberg asked the providecity consider the creation of a skate park. She cited her own experiences with her two sons, who each had no interest in traditional sports as they were growing up. From observation, having a skate park in a neighboring community was a positive experience
“It’s a tremendous value,” she said. Not only did the skate park provide a healthy environment, skateboarders honed their own brand of athleticism, formed friendships, and in the case of her oldest son, now an adult, developed leadership skills.
Again, Councilor Purvis led the conversation. He recalled years ago when a similar request had been made and that it had been rejected at that time because of liability concerns. City Attorney Dan Mantzaris concurred, but said in the intervening years that state laws had been changed to accommodate skate parks. This drew support from Mayor Tim Murry, who said it was time to do a review.
PARKING GARAGE
City Councilors heard a presentation on a proposed parking garage that would be constructed on the lot adjacent to city hall, between Montrose Street and Desoto Street, off Seventh Street. If built, it would have between 350-360 parking spaces. Other aspects could possibly include an observation deck (complete with trees and greenery) and solar panels. The projected cost was pegged at an estimated $15 million.
Although he was impressed by the presentation, Purvis was not in favor of the amenities, particularly trees and greenery, and cited an example of what was taking place at a similar project and the impact it had on the foundation of the structure. He also felt the cost should have come in at $12 million
The mayor suggested deferring further discussion until a scheduled January workshop. But before that upcoming workshop, Councilor Ebo Entsuah asked the acting city manager whether there might be any state or federal grant money available. Davidoff believed there are, as well as added the possibility of having solar panels might prove an incentive.
On that matter, Councilor Timothy Bates asked what other municipalities doing, and would it be possible to sell any excess energy.