Angie Langley, CEO and Founder of Langley Consulting Group in Clermont, was inducted to the Lake-Sumter State College Foundation Board of Directors on Jan. 10 at the Venetian Center in Leesburg.
Langley, a 25-year veteran in the Central Florida business development and government relations scene, said she looks forward to supporting the college’s scholarship program and other educational missions.
The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, awards over $1 million in scholarships each year to students attending Lake-Sumter State College. The Foundation raises funds through a series of events, including an Annual Gala, golf tournament and fun runs.
Langley said she believes strongly in giving back to the community. She is involved in a number of philanthropic and advocacy organizations, including the Powerhouse Youth Project, Toys for Tots and Lake 100.
TO LEARN MORE
Lake-Sumter State College Foundation: www.lssc.edu/dept/foundation
Langley Consulting Group: www.langleycg.com
