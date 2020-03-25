Bessie is a 4-month-old female Dachshund/Jack Russell Terrier blend and expected to weigh about 30 pounds full grown.
She’s a confident young lady who is not afraid to “speak” up and tell you how she feels. She’s been a loyal and loving companion to her foster family, but is ready to strike it rich with her forever family. She loves children, cats and other dogs. And, she does talk a lot when first meeting you or a new dog, but she’s just trying to tell you how awesome she is and saying hello!
Bessie has the silliest long ears that make it look like she’s flying and the most comical expressions. She keeps her foster family smiling all the time! She’s eager to be part of your pack and would love to have a spot in your heart and home.
Please visit The Animal League Adoption Center and adopt Bessie or one of her furry friends. There are on average 150 dogs and 50 cats waiting for families to discover them at adoption center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road, 4 miles north of Highway 50 on Highway 33 in Groveland.
Visit The Animal League, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988, at www.theanimalleague.org or on Facebook to see the rest of their Adorable Adoptables.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, contact the Adoption Center at 352-429-6334.
Did you know The Animal League also offers a Wellness Center providing affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? The Animal League Wellness Center is located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg. Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.