Hi, Everyone,
Our names are Cupcake and Lily and we are a bonded mother-daughter pair, meaning we would need to go to our forever homes together. We are adorable, petite chihuahua blends and we each weigh about eight pounds. We are 9 years old and 12 years old, respectively. We may be Golden Girls, but we still have lots of love left to give.
If loving, low energy, low maintenance pups are your kind of pups, then we are your girls. We love nothing more than to snuggle and sit with you while you watch tv or read a book. Since there would be two of us pups, that is one for each side of you. We do like short walks (we have short legs) and we are both house and crate trained, but we are just as happy to go out in the backyard for potty breaks. If you have some doggie snacks, we would get along just great. We know our forever family is out there somewhere, won›t you please consider adding us to your family?
ARE YOU THE LOVING PARENT WHO WILL BRING CUPCAKE AND LILY INTO YOUR HEART AND HOME?
If you think these gals would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.