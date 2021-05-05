Montverde Academy students in its Upper School Team 2 earned first place in the annual “Mathlympics” mathematics competition, hosted virtually by Lake-Sumter State College.
Eleven teams representing high schools in Lake and Sumter counties participated. Montverde Academy’s Math Club participated with two teams competing. Team 1 consisted of Hanh (Lucy) Nguyen, Duoshan (Michael) Zhang, CJ Hamlin and Mateus Mayer, and Team 2 consisted of Jathin Gadiparthi, Benjamin Gunasekera, Lily Henne and Kendyl Cardwell.
Students answered 45 questions within 60 minutes. Overall, Montverde’s Team 2 earned first place, and Team 1 received second, although the same school cannot be recognized twice.