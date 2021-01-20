Beginning later this month, Montverde Academy will host its annual Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament, hosting the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, a newly formed high school basketball conference comprised of nationally ranked basketball programs from across the country.
Held over two weekends, Jan. 28–30 and Feb. 4–6, games will be played by teams from Montverde Academy; Calvary Christian Academy, Ormond Beach; LaLumiere School, La Porte, Indiana; Legacy Early College, Greenville, South Carolina; Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kansas; and Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
Schools agreed to a rigorous safety program that includes COVID-19 testing before, during and after travel. To reduce exposure from travel while still being able to compete, the schools will compete over two weekends, remaining in a bubble environment in Florida while engaged in distance learning.
Games will be held at the EdgeCenter for Health and Wellness, 17235 Seventh Street, Montverde. Seating is limited, due to COVID-19, and reserved only for event sponsors. Attendees will be temperature checked upon entrance, and masks are required. Multiple games will be aired on a nationally recognized sports network, to be announced at a later date.
The schedule for the event can be found at https://mvasports.com/sports/nibc/schedule. For general information, visit mvasports.com/nibc.