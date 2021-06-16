June 3, registration opened for the 2021 Florida Python Challenge®, which will be held July 9–18. Members of the public can take online training and then compete to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Burmese python is a large nonvenomous constrictor that is an invasive species in Florida. Burmese pythons are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida, where the snake represents a threat to native wildlife.
“At my direction, the state has taken unprecedented steps to increase python removal, including hosting the Python Challenge annually, and expanding access for python hunters to 134,000 acres of state parks and the Big Cypress National Preserve. As a result of our efforts, FWC had a record year for python removal in 2020, and has now removed more than 13,000 pythons since 2000,” said Governor Ron DeSantis at a June 3 news conference.
Participants in the 2020 Python Challenge removed 80 of the snakes from the Everglades. More than 750 people from 20 states registered to take part in the 10-day competition.
“Our native Florida wildlife get a fighting chance with each python removed from the Everglades, and every Floridian can sign up to join the fight to remove invasive pythons from the River of Grass,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron.
The snakes prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time, which has led to the large population now found in south Florida. They are native to Asia, from eastern India through Vietnam and southern China. For more information on the invasive species, visit MyFWC.com/Python.
Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition, take the online training, learn more about Burmese pythons and the unique Everglades ecosystem, and find resources to participate in the challenge.