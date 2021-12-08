Members of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake were hard at work recently, filling bags with candy for the 15th annual Santa’s Hut Kids Program, which takes place starting 6 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Clermont Civic Center, 620 W. Montrose St. The event was started in 2007.
The evening promises to be one of delight for children and adults alike, featuring activities such as having their photos taken with Santa Claus and receiving the photos while there.
In addition to candy bags, there will be hot chocolate, cookies, and hundreds of free books for children of all ages. In addition, coloring books will also be distributed.