It is time once again for students to start considering and preparing essays for the VFW Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essays.
The deadline for both is Oct. 31, with the Patriot’s Pen a written essay, and the Voice of Democracy an audio presentation.
The grand prize for the Patriot’s Pen is $5,000, and the Voice of Democracy grand prize is $30,000.
THE PATRIOT’S PEN
This nationwide competition gives students the opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
The Patriot’s Pen is open to students grades 6-8 in public, private and parochial schools, as well as to students who are homeschooled. Students do not need to be U.S. citizens, but be a lawful U.S. permanent resident or have applied for residency (and has not been denied) and intends to become a U.S. citizen at the earliest opportunity.
Students who are foreign exchange students, or former winners who placed in the national contest are ineligible.
To get started, a teacher or youth group/club adult leader must be asked to be a supervisor. Then, the local participating VFW post has to be contacted, to indicated interest in participating. In addition, establish a contact person who is a member of the local VFW post or auxiliary.
Essays can be submitted by email upon the local post’s approval.
THE VOICE OF DEMOCRACY
The Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program since 1947. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is, “Why is the Veteran Important?”
The Voice of Democracy competition is open to students grades 9-12 in public, private and parochial schools, as well as to students who are homeschooled. Students do not need to be U.S. citizens, but be a lawful U.S. permanent resident or have applied for residency (and has not been denied) and intends to become a U.S. citizen at the earliest opportunity.
Students who are foreign exchange students, or former winners who placed in the national contest are ineligible, as are students age 20 or over, as well as GED or Adult Education Students.
To enter, record an original 3-5 minute (+ or - 5 second max) audio essay on a flash drive or other electronic device, in addition to the typed essay and a completed entry form. Provide this to your school or group competition or local VFW.
Other rules include you must be the sole author and the recording in your own voice. No music, singing, poetry or sound effects are allowed. Also, the body of the essay must not identify you in any way. This includes (and is not limited to) your name, school, city/state, race or national origin. (However, make sure to label your recording and typed essay with your name to show ownership.)
FOR MORE INFORMATION
If you need help finding a participating VFW post, visit: vfw.org/FindaPost or: vfw.org/contactus to get the VFW state office phone number.
For assistance, contact the VFW National Headquarters at 816-756-3390, ext. 6155 or email: youthscholarships@vfw.org
ENTRY FORMS
Entry forms are required and are available (as is other information) by contacting Quartermaster Bob Farrell of the William A Suggs Memorial VFW Post 5277, 855 W. Desoto St., at 352-250-2052; or Commandant James Nelson at 352-978-1667.