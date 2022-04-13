Choice Edwards, who wrote in the March 30 edition in support of open primaries and previous comments in support of the concept.
I believe we can all agree that maximum citizen participation is beneficial to democracy and that fair and free elections make America stronger. We are apparently in agreement that taxpayers should not be footing the bill for primary elections that are, essentially, private affairs conducted on behalf of the two major parties. Before addressing alternatives to the system, let me refute the concept that “open primaries” are some form of voting right.
As we all know, there is no mention of political parties or party registration in the constitution and many of our founders despised the idea. They understood them to be divisive. Courts at the highest level have understood parties to be private organizations and, like any civic group or club, able to govern themselves as long as they do not discriminate on membership. Voting registration as Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Socialist, etc. is essentially membership in a party. Like citizenship, it has its benefits, rights, and responsibilities.
Virginia and Louisiana, fellow southern states, have them. In Louisiana, their jungle primary is open but all candidates run against one another in a preliminary election that will determine the final two options to be considered in November. However, in each election, the winner must get over 50% of the votes. This seems to be working there.
In Virginia, where I lived for a number of years, both parties are reasonably well organized and generally competitive. The result is that there are always many candidates from both parties in statewide elections with open seats. Incumbents, however, are rarely challenged.
If Florida had open primaries in circumstances similar to Virginia, imagine Governor DeSantis unopposed in a Republican primary and five or more Democrats fighting it out. It would then be a good strategy for Republicans to vote in the Democrat Primary for the weakest candidate.
In 2008 most political pundits rightfully said Hillary Clinton would be the weakest Democrat candidate for President and that Obama would win the nomination early and unify the party. But the late radio talk show host, Rush Limbaugh, wanted to divide Democrats by encouraging his listeners to either switch party registration (something that is easy to do) or vote for Clinton in open primary states. The result, although not consequential, cost Obama more money and time and hindered his chance to convert to general election strategies early.
Before people rush to consider the open primary concept, I encourage them to give serious consideration to unintended consequences.