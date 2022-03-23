OMG! The News Leader is becoming the print version of Facebook. You know, that wonderful facility that is always 100% fact. Or worse, a mouthpiece for Putin. The man that lives to sow discord here in the U.S. … abetted by ...our neighbors.
There’s not a shred of truth to anything presented by Kathryn van Heyningen’s Viewpoint, except maybe for her commentary on Benedict Arnold.
Her current commentary is akin to QAnon. That is, lead with a data point and then create a farcical conspiracy around that point. Yes, the Keystone Pipeline was stopped by Obama and Biden on either end of Trump’s approval. No, it is not an American project and the oil to be pumped is Canadian. Pipelines already exist coming from the tar sand fields of Canada to Oklahoma, Illinois, and Texas.
The Keystone XL pipeline was yet one more pipeline to ship dirty, acidic, oil sludge through the U.S. Canada would not permit the oil in their own country. Again, this is not American oil. Let me repeat. This is not American oil and we don’t use it. The Canadians refine it and ship it overseas. Canceling the pipeline has zero effect on gas prices.
To think that the current administration controls the worldwide oil market is downright ludicrous. Yes, Putin controls companies like Lukoil, Gazprom or Rosneft. No, Biden does not control oil and gas companies. He doesn’t tell them where to buy/sell oil. He doesn’t tell them how much to import or export.
These are publicly owned, global companies that run their businesses to make profits for themselves and shareholders. These companies don’t even set the price of oil. It is determined by the open market whether trading futures or burning it. Republicans love capitalism when it works for them. Otherwise, they blame Biden when it doesn’t.
RE: ANWAR: Do you know how long it takes to develop an oil well, much less create the infrastructure to pipe the oil? 10-15 years? Do you know that the Trans-Alaska Pipeline only supplies around 15% of our oil? Do you know that when the Saudis were flooding the market with their cheap oil (to put our companies out of business) the Trans-Alaska Pipeline was shut down?
Greg Gensheimer recently retired after 25 years as investment advisor; nine years in environmental consulting before that. Built two small businesses and is still president of a local nonprofit. He resides in Montverde.