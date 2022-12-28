As we come to the close of 2022 and we celebrate the holidays, there are so many things to be grateful for. This is the time of year to reflect upon our goals and accomplishments, and make efforts to improve upon our shortcomings in the new year.
Each of us are on our own personal journey, but also a part of a bigger community, hopefully working to improve the lives of all.
I have been blessed to be a part of this community for the last nine years, first working as Director of Donor Relations, and then in 2019 moved to the position of Executive Director.
It has truly been an honor to work at the Community Foundation and be able to be a small part in not only working to address the needs now, but also working with individuals who want to make a difference forever.
Along the way I have had the opportunity to work with a great staff and to meet so many people who have big hearts and really want to help in so many ways.
I’ve been able to work with our and connect them with needs and see their truly generous hearts to respond. I think that’s been the very past part of my work here, to see needs and be able to connect resources with those needs.
As I enter a new chapter of my journey — retirement — I intend to continue to be involved and relevant, just in a different way.
Again, I thank all of our wonderful donors and fundholders, our community stakeholders, the nonprofit leaders, and the board for your support.
I’m wishing you all very happy holidays and a new year full of blessings.