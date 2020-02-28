The 59th Apopka Art and Foliage Festival will be held at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka March 28th & 29th, 2020.
The festival showcases the work of approximately 75 juried artisans and crafters, and 22 of the top foliage growers from Central Florida.
There will be music, food, and a kid zone presented by Home Depot. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the festival are given back to the community thru donations and scholarships.
GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club is a not-for-profit civic organization that supports our community. We are a proud Member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. “The objective of the GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club is to bring together women in an organization where they can use their
energies and abilities to benefit their community by promoting civic, cultural, educational, and charitable activities.”
Applications are now available for artists and crafters who wish to enter the 59th Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival which will take place March 28th & 29th, 2020 at Kit Land Nelson Park, Apopka, Florida. Applications are on our website: www.apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org