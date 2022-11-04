Ask South Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Colby how the 11th annual Taste of South Lake and Business Expo at the city’s Waterfront Park was and he’ll tell you.
“The Chamber was pleased to host our most successful Taste of Lake to date,” said Colby. “We were able to exceed the expectations of more than 1200 event attendees and special guests.
He went on to thank those involved.
“An outstanding committee, Chamber staff and event volunteers, and event sponsors were the driving force behind an exceptional event,” said Colby. At the expo, more than 70 local businesses and restaurant venders passed out samples of some of their most popular foods and drinks.
According to Colby, more than 1200 people attended this year’s event, which was held Nov. 3. It was a mixture of those attending for the first time, as well as those who have attended past tastings.
Among first-timers was Denise Franki, from Minneola.
“It is a lovely idea and well worth the money,” she said. “I think it’s a great way to introduce the community to the culinary delights that Clermont has to offer. From restaurants to little cafe, this place has it all.” She added the event was also a wonderful way for people to get out, make new friends in a nice atmosphere, live musicians, plus eating and drinking to one’s content. “What could be better?!”
Lori and Keith Stewart from Clermont were also attending for the first time.
“There is so much to try, and we’ve had quite a few samples of drinks and food that we’ve never had before,” said Lori. “My favorite restaurant was the new Black Bear BBQ in Montverde, which has the best brisket and pulled pork I think I’ve ever had. I also loved the Root and Branch bistro bar’s Oakley Seaver shots. Very refreshing”
For Michelle and Scott Albert from Minneola, this was their third time attending the event.
“You can’t beat this,” said Michelle. “We love that you can sample so many different foods and drinks. The eating places in Clermont and the surrounding areas are so diverse and this is a great way to discover new places you might never have heard of.”
Scott shared his tips for first time attendees.
“Stay away from the bread and the pizza,” he said as he laughed. “They fill you up too quickly, which means that you won’t have as much room for anything else. Stick to smaller samples.”
He also added some sage advice.
“Moderation is the key if you are intent on trying everything,” said Scott. “We go slow and try to enjoy as much as we can because there is so much to choose from.”
Stephen and Samantha Shylkofski, from Groveland, have attended the expo the past two years.
“This year it feels like the event got bigger, which is good,” said Stephen. “I think an event like this is important to showcase local businesses to the community who might not normally get the exposure.”
“We will definitely be back next year. The quality of the food and drinks is amazing and there is so much to sample,” said Samantha. “It’s a really good night out for the family in such a beautiful location.”
(Editor’s note: Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County, while Stephen Shylkofski is Resource Development Director for United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties.)
After the event, Clermont Mayor Tim Murry weighed in.
“I am so pleased we had such a huge turn-out for the expo. It’s a great opportunity to see all that the city has to offer, Murray said. “Clermont is all about its wonderful community and this is one of many events that is supported by our residents. We have the best community in Clermont!”