Groveland City Councilman Mike Radzik has been appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2021–2022 Finance, Taxation & Personnel Committee, one of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees. As a committee member, Radzik will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda, which details priority issues most likely to affect daily municipal governance and decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation. Radzik was first elected to Groveland’s City Council in 2010, serving two years as mayor. He was then elected to represent District 2 in 2015, and re-elected in 2017 and in 2019.
June 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced appointment of Clermont Police Department Chief Charles Broadway to the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Information Systems Council. Broadway, of Groveland, previously was a special agent supervisor with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Broadway is a member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, West Central Florida Police Chiefs Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes board of directors.
Cynthia Burton, RN, BSHS, MHA, CHPCA, has joined Cornerstone Hospice as executive director overseeing operations in Lake and Sumter counties, including The Villages. Burton, who has more than 21 years of experience as a hospice nurse and administrator, is responsible for patient care, family support and operational needs of the program. Burton earned a master of science in health administration and a bachelor of science in health at Trident International University. Cornerstone Hospice serves Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.