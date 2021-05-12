May is Teacher Appreciation Month, and community members can help celebrate and thank teachers by donating $10 to send an appreciation postcard to Lake County Schools teachers.
The Education Foundation of Lake County says teachers have navigated an incredibly challenging school year because of the pandemic, keeping students engaged online and in person, social distancing with students and peers, quarantining and limiting activities, all while wearing a mask.
For every $10 donation made on behalf of a favorite teacher or teachers, the foundation will send a postcard that says, “You Rock!” to the recipients.
The postcards can be ordered online at
EdFoundationLake.com/product/teachers-rock.
“This is a small but easy gesture to let our amazing educators know how much they are appreciated,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools superintendent. “Plus, the campaign will help fund innovative programs, most often sparked by our teachers, that help students succeed in and outside the classroom.”
Established in 1987, Education Foundation of Lake County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and designated direct support organization for Lake County Schools.