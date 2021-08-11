Gratitude was in abundance Aug. 2 at the South Lake Republican Club event honoring law enforcement and first responders held at River Church.
“We really appreciate everything you have done,” said Clermont Council Member Ebo Entsuah as he presented a certificate of appreciation to Clermont Police Chief Chuck Broadway.
Broadway spoke about the growth in the community, not only in residential growth but in commercial business as well, mentioning additional hotels and an amateur Olympics facility are planned. He also spoke of the effectiveness of law enforcement in Clermont.
Clermont Police department has 88 officers and answers about 45,000 calls for service. From 2019 to 2020 there was a 14% reduction in crime. Broadway attributed the reduction to the department’s ability to analyze data and utilize community policing.
“We are more effective and more aware of what’s going on,” Broadway said. He said the most prevalent crime is theft. “Lock your car doors.”
The police department also offers a Safe Transaction Zone in the parking lot of the police department for anyone who purchases something on the Internet and needs to meet them to exchange the item.
Lake County District 2 Commissioner Sean Parks presented the certificate of appreciation to Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.
“Aren’t we blessed to live in Lake County,” Parks asked as he introduced Grinnell.
Grinnell thanked everyone on behalf of the 800 employees of the Lake County Sheriff’s office.
“Thank you for the men and women going out there every day and putting their life on the line every single day,” Grinnell said.He said Lake County is the third fastest growing county in Florida. “We all have the same mission: putting our citizens first is number one.”
Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell was also presented a certificate of appreciation, which was given by Kiwanis Club President Ann Whitlock and James Dahl, the recipient of the Carle L Bishop Scholarship award.
Ezell said that one of Carle L. Bishop’s accomplishments when he served as fire chief was achieving the department an ISO 1 rating. An ISO fire score is a score rates from one to 10 indicating how well protected the community is by the fire department.
“That puts Clermont in the top 3% of fire departments in the country,” Ezell said.
Performing at the event was local singer and songwriter Patrick Gibson, who wrote and performed a song called “American Prayer.” In it, Gibson gave credit to the men and women — and their families — who serve the community.