Set your calendar for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2. That’s when the South Lake Republican Club has scheduled its Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Day event.
Among the luminaries attending will be Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, Clermont Police Department Chief Charles Broadway, and District Two Commissioner Sean Parks.
Included in the ceremony will be the presentation of the inaugural Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship to recent South Lake High School graduate James Dahl.
During high school, Dahl was a member of the Navy JROTC program, an Eagle Scout and a Take Stock in Children scholar (whose mentor was David Peck).
Dahl will be attending Lake Technical College, where he will be studying to eventually become a firefighter. The scholarship, in the amount of $6,000, will cover the cost of the program, which includes studies in FF1, FF2 and EMT.
The scholarship is named in honor Carle L. Bishop. He was responsible for taking a volunteer program and bringing it to nationwide recognition. The scholarship is being funded by both the South Lake Republican Club and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.
WANT TO ATTEND?
The Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Day event will be held at The River Church, 796 Hooks Street. To learn more, call: 352-267-0043.
The South Lake Republican Club is on Twitter @LakeRepublican, and on Facebook at SL Republicans.