“Beautiful Lake County: Protecting and Enjoying Our Waterways” is the subject of a free, online panel discussion on April 11, at 7 p.m. Panel members include four Lake County environmental advocates – Peggy Cox, Susan Fetter, Maryann Krisovitch and Dr. Beverly Ward.
Cox has lived in southern Lake County and advocated for better planning and protection for local natural water resources for the last 24 years. Starting in 2012, she was elected twice to the Lake County Water Authority Board. She served as a board member and president of the Alliance to Protect Water Resources, which was active for many years in South Lake County.
Fetter has served recently on the Lake County Soil and Water Conservation Board. She was one of the leading advocates for Lake County’s passage of the fertilizer ordinance. She was raised near her parents’ fish camp on Lake Griffin and then became a software engineer at Microsoft.
Krisovitch is a member of the Lake County Soil and Water Conservation Board and executive director of the Florida Lake Management Society. She is a certified erosion and sedimentation control inspector and has over 20 years of experience working with students, volunteers and local governments in Lake County on water quality issues.
Ward, an anthropologist and former University of South Florida faculty member, has provided technical assistance to communities and governmental agencies on environmental and social justice. She is active on environmental committees for the local NAACP and the SE Region of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). She lives in Umatilla, in the Ocklawaha River Watershed.
This program is the first in a three-part series on protecting Lake County’s environment and is hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register through the Zoom link provided at www.lakecountyuu.net.