OAKLAND — For the 19th year, Oakland has been named a Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation, in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. In 2021, Public Works staff oversaw the installation of 2,562 trees, which included those planted in town, at the Oakland Nature Preserve, and within newly constructed neighborhoods.
Oakland has again achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Town exceeds these standards and requires developers to replace trees during construction.
“Due to the trees being planted by developers in the new neighborhoods, and a renewed emphasis on tree planting along right of ways and in publicly owned spaces, our per capita expenditure has increased,” said Public Works Director Mike Parker. “Once again, through the efforts of both public and private sectors, the Town of Oakland has done a remarkable job in preserving and maintaining our urban tree canopy for future generations.”
The benefits trees bring to urban environments are endless and include cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values, and healthier residents. Oakland has demonstrated a commitment to doing its part in this effort. More information on the program is available at: arborday.org/TreeCityUSA
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or email: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov