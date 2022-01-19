Last week, I wrote about the political nobility in Florida: Our elected but unresponsive state legislators and their dark money backers. What can we do?
Florida imposed term limits at the state level to try and make our elected state officials more responsive to the public. Many of us cheered this new law.
Term limits in Florida might be a mistake. Perhaps knowing there is a time limit actually encourages rather than discourages bad behavior from elected officials. See if you agree.
One day we were chatting with a newly-elected state senator back from his first legislative session. He said this was the easiest job he ever had. When we asked him why, he responded, “When the Senate President gives me the thumbs up, I vote for bills. When he gives me thumbs down, I vote against bills.”
When we remarked that this seemed a little bit unusual, he said the system is simple. If he wants any of his bills or issues to make it to a committee or get out of a committee, the Senate President had to give it a nod. Crossing the Senate President means all of your bills and issues are dead for the whole year.
The President of the Senate doesn’t care if he makes a local state senator mad. The President of the Senate is in his last allowable term of office and what can anyone do to him?
One year, an area that our newspapers cover was hit by a hurricane. The devastation was enormous. Half the schools in the county had to be bulldozed to the ground. Thousands of buildings were a total loss. Yet, that community had millions of dollars of hurricane aid diverted from it because “leadership” was angry with our new legislator. Here’s why.
As you may suspect, the two-year role as the all-powerful Speaker of the House is highly coveted. Would-be Speakers start politicking for the job even as they are elected to the House for their first term.
Our eventual legislator was contacted by a person who wanted to be Speaker of the House and asked for his support. The not-yet legislator said he didn’t know this potential Speaker. Right now. he was just focusing on getting elected but would love to meet this potential Speaker, assuming the election went his way.
Soon thereafter, libelous material began descending on our community defaming our potential legislator. One card showed a spider caught in a web with our potential legislator’s face on it. All over the postcard around the spider were lies about this person.
Remember, this awful behavior is Republican vs. Republican and is about securing the post of Speaker of the Florida House. Our legislator won, sued the dark money committee that had paid for the ads and implicated the soon-to-be Speaker of the House in the lawsuit.
To punish our new legislator, none of his bills saw the light of day, despite our area being devastated by a hurricane. All because he wouldn’t agree to support for Speaker of the House someone he didn’t yet know.
Are term limits the answer to politicians who care more about party and power than being a public servant? I’m not so sure the two autocrats with absolute power created by term limits who run the Florida Senate and the House are what we intended.
What do you think the answer to our state politicians who are more interested in power and party than being public servants?
Share your thoughts.