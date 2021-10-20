So many folks struggle with their emotions to the extreme that they bow down to them, allowing anger, sadness, despair, etc. to navigate them into a hazy present and future. They allow their emotions to beat them into submission where they feel inadequate and insecure.
Their God-given potential gets buried under layers of emotions that don’t serve them. Maybe for a while, they cut through a couple of layers, wanting more out of life. Then a difficult memory emerges from the past and they collapse under the unwanted burden they’ve conditioned themselves to carry.
It’s the devil they know, so they carry on in the same vein, trusting that they can’t manage their emotions.
To them, negative emotions are bullies.
However, these draining emotions are useful because they tell our stories and allow us to dissect where we are; they can lead us to our subconscious beliefs.
Once we have an understanding of the beliefs these unsavory emotions have created, we are empowered to choose emotions that serve us.
Here’s the truth: emotions don’t happen to us, we happen to them.
Every feeling starts with an image in our mind’s eye, so we have the capability to trace the emotion to a thought that is causing said emotion and change it. Write a new story about it. If forgiveness is called for, then we can begin that process. But we get to choose.
We get to ask ourselves, is this emotion serving us? Is it congruent with who we aspire to be? Who God created us to be?
If the answer is no, switch tracks and choose a more fitting emotion. Even if it’s a neutral feeling to begin with so we don’t throw in the proverbial towel.
This week’s practice:
Get in a quiet place and close your eyes. Breathe deeply and fully. Instead of resisting the telltale emotion—which we often do—embrace it. Feel it, spend time connecting it to your thoughts. Discover its origin story. Once you’ve reviewed this, gotten to the bottom of your soul-belief, you can make the decision to release it to God. It’s important to have patience and self-compassion during this process. When you do, you’ll take different actions in your life, and enjoy different results. It’s totally okay if it takes you more than one sitting to accomplish the desired outcome.
*Disclaimer, I’m not asking you to relive your past. When you do that, it becomes more real to you, and you own it all over again. The above practice is to trace a present emotion to its origin, to objectively understand it to release it so you can walk in freedom.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests. Keep those coming.