Lake Technical College and Lake-Sumter State College have joined forces with the Florida Department of Education in a new initiative, Get There Florida.
Career and technical education, often referred to as “CTE,” serves as a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical college and Florida College System students throughout the state.
“A skilled workforce will drive the rebuilding of our economy,” said Dr. Diane Culpepper, Lake Technical College executive director. “Lake Technical College is pleased to be an educational partner in preparing students for their careers in the fastest growing occupations of today and tomorrow.”
“In Lake and Sumter Counties, LSSC and Lake Technical College are already strong partners in preparing students to Get There in today’s increasingly competitive workforce,” says Dr. Stanley Sidor, Lake-Sumter State College president.
“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone.”
At Lake Technical College, students can enroll in an in-demand, high-quality workforce program, move quickly and gain critical skills needed in central Florida’s essential and emerging industries. Lake Technical College has over 30 career and technical education programs, including Professional Culinary Arts, Accounting Operations, CNC Production Specialist, Automotive Collision Technology Technician and Pharmacy Technician. Through a unique partnership, students who complete programs at Lake Technical College can transfer to Lake-Sumter State College and receive up to 27 credits toward an associate’s degree.
At GetThereFL.com, Floridians can learn more about CTE and workforce training programs available at state and technical colleges, align their interests with a career path and connect with their local institution to enroll.