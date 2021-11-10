This year’s annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run took place this past Oct. 26; its purpose to promote awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics and people with special needs.
In addition to members of the Clermont Police Department, members of law enforcement agencies in Mount Dora, Eustic, Oakland, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Correctional Institution also participated, as did others associated with Special Olympics.
The fundraising run started at Special Olympic Florida headquarters, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, with registration beginning 9 a.m., and the event kicking off an hour later with speeches by Clermont Mayor Tim Murry and Police Chief Charles Broadway. Following that, at approximately 10:20 a.m., those walking began, followed 25 minutes later by those choosing to run.
“It’s only 3.2 miles and you could walk, run, crawl or bike,” stated Broadway in an earlier news release provided by the Clermont Police Department.
ABOUT THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS TORCH RUN
The run was founded on the special bond of respect and appreciation between Special Olympic athletes and law enforcement officers. The symbolic torch was brought in from overseas. It is passed along each law enforcement agency within the state.