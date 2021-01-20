The Kiwanis Club of Clermont’s newest Key Club Charter at Hope Preparatory Academy in Groveland has wasted no time in getting involved with community projects.
The members were eager to help out at the annual Christmas breakfast and toy distribution at Lake David Park in Groveland on Dec. 19. They helped serve breakfast and distribute toys to boys and girls of all ages, as well as tree ornaments that the students crafted themselves.
“We welcome our newest Key Club and thank them for stepping up so quick,” Kiwanis Club of Clermont said in a prepared statement. “Your efforts helped pave the way for many smiles and much laughter among children of our community during the Christmas holiday.”