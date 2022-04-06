 Four schools in Clermont and Minneola have qualified to participate in the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship that will be held May 3-12 in Dallas, Texas. A fifth school, Tavares Middle, also qualified, as did a team composed of home school students.

The schools are:

Cypress Ridge Elementary

East Ridge Middle 

Minneola Charter

Pine Lakes Academy

With the exception of Minneola Charter School, which fielded only one team (Baby Dragons)  the other schools sported several teams. They are:

 

Cypress Ridge Elementary

Alphabots

Betabots

Gammabots

Zetabots

 

East Ridge Middle

The Conquerors

The Revengers

Team Galaxy

Athens Bots

Spartabots

 

Pine Lakes Academy Charter

VEX Angels

VexEagles

Vexecutioners

Vextraordinaires

 

Tavares Middle

The Wall-E’s

Esperanzada

 

Homeschool

Jelly

Galactic Girls

 

 

Recommended for you