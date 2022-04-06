Four schools in Clermont and Minneola have qualified to participate in the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship that will be held May 3-12 in Dallas, Texas. A fifth school, Tavares Middle, also qualified, as did a team composed of home school students.
The schools are:
Cypress Ridge Elementary
East Ridge Middle
Minneola Charter
Pine Lakes Academy
With the exception of Minneola Charter School, which fielded only one team (Baby Dragons) the other schools sported several teams. They are:
Cypress Ridge Elementary
Alphabots
Betabots
Gammabots
Zetabots
East Ridge Middle
The Conquerors
The Revengers
Team Galaxy
Athens Bots
Spartabots
Pine Lakes Academy Charter
VEX Angels
VexEagles
Vexecutioners
Vextraordinaires
Tavares Middle
The Wall-E’s
Esperanzada
Homeschool
Jelly
Galactic Girls