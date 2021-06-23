The City of Clermont launched a new event last week called “Pups in the Park” at Lake Hiawatha Preserve. After a long year of social distancing, it was nice to see a crowd of people with their loyal companions. Many people came out in their sneakers and athletic gear ready to roll. Maritza Rivera, city of Clermont program manager, explained that the event included a one-mile dog walk with inspirational quotes along the path, a dog swimsuit competition and an ongoing frisbee competition.
Vendors participated from different places throughout Lake County to show support for our city. I could sense the positive energy and hope, as the dogs and their best friends (their owners) lined up to start the one-mile walk at 9 a.m. The DJ played music that pumped up the crowd and the owners walked by with their trusted companions, filled with smiles and joy. I smiled as I saw how happy our community was. I saw hope and inspiration in their eyes, that the tough times are almost over and perhaps, face masks will be a thing of the past.
I encountered a few of the vendors. Bradley Byro, owner of A Family Affair Pet Furniture, had his handcrafted furniture and dog bedding laid out in a beautiful display. Animal chiropractor Dr. Raquel Heisse explained the importance of canine care. Clermont Police Department officers Kelly Brown and Aaron Clark were running the Pawpaccino stand, a wonderful whip cream cup topped with a K-9 treat!
Clark explained that this event was a spinoff from their Coffee with a Cop event, which will be held on June 25. Clark stated that the Clermont Police Department does this to get to know the people in the community, because “it is nice for the public to see us in a different light.”
Nelson Martinez and Diana Hoffman, owners of Hole Lotta Donuts in Groveland, were selling their specialty donuts – a treat that my daughters absolutely enjoyed! These bite-size treats come in different flavors, chocolate with sprinkles, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar, just to name a few. When asked why they chose to participate with the “Pups in the Park” event, Diana Hoffman stated, “We are dog people too, and we love the dogs.”
Employee Alex Eastman from One Way Coffee in Orlando said he signed up to work the event because, “I love dogs! I will give all the dogs as much whip cream as the owners will allow me to give them.” Retired Clermont police officer Jeremy Kevitt and his family from Good Dog Eats, LLC, sold specialty breakfast hot dogs layered with gravy, bacon bits and other toppings. I have to say, I took a quick break to have a dog bite and added some sriracha hot sauce to mine. The peak of the event occurred when the dogs headed down the “dog walk” dressed in their best summer gear. From Hawaiian themed shirts and hats with stunning sun glasses to dog bikinis
and yes, even the “little dogmaid” dressed as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” filled the crowd with laughter. Did I mention she wore a red wig? It is no wonder Sienna the dog won Best Female. Pierre France won Best Male, Jiko won Best Overall, and the Honorable Mention was awarded to Maverick.
Judges were Michele Pines, city council member; Mayor Tim Murray; Police Chief Chuck Broadway and Pat Caracciolo, owner of Pat the Dog.
The ongoing frisbee dog tournament included a free frisbee, and the distance of the frisbee was measured where it was caught by the dog. Spencer Becorest explained that first, second and third place winners were to be announced at the end of the event. I had the pleasure of seeing Daniel Staneart toss the frisbee, as his loyal companion, Daisy, raced to catch it. Sandy Staneart said Daisy is a rescue dog, and out of the four dogs they own, she is “the only one that fetches.”
Caroline Morris said she is a regular at Lake Hiawatha Preserve and that she and her Shih Tzus, Nugget and Pebble, enjoy the park because, “It is always clean, there are friendly dogs, the park is well maintained and it’s shady.”
Event staff member Amy Ding said the city strives to hold community events and educational events at the park throughout the year. “This is a first-time event and we are hoping to keep doing it,” she said of Pups in the Park. We all look forward to more great city events that promote a sense of camaraderie and bring the community and families together. The program manager, event coordinators, event volunteers and amazing vendors that joined “Pups in the Park” made this event a success!