Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year-old Justin Lamar Jones, from Howell, Mich., in connection to a double homicide and sexual assault that happened Wednesday morning at the Thousands Trails Resort, which is located in the Four Corners section of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
A call originally came into the Lake County Sheriff’s Office shortly past 2 p.m. (2:06 p.m., to be exact) that one person had been killed at the Thousand Trails Resort. That person has since been identified as Ty Finister, 17.
According to a witness, who later became a victim, the two men were fighting inside a residence, with Jones atop Finister, and it appeared he was hitting Finister with either a hammer or knife.
When she screamed at Jones to stop, he then attacked her, slammed her to the ground, taping her ankles, wrists, mouths and eyes. He then dragged her to another room, returned to the room where he had been fighting with Finister and beat him until the latter was no longer making any noise.
Jones returned to the room where the witness/victim was bound and after logging onto a computer, as well as pacing back and forth, proceeded to rape her. Eventually, after given permission to use the bathroom, the victim escaped the residence.
Jones then fled in a 2015 Ford Expedition that bore a Michigan license plate, which he then abandoned at the Publix on U.S. 27 and Hartwood Marsh Road in Clermont. He was located shortly after walking southbound on U.S. 27, where he was detained.
During the investigation at the scene, another body was discovered.
During a custodial interview, Jones waived his Miranda rights and admitted knowledge about the female victim, and that Finister was his stepson. Upon further questioning, Jones stated he preferred having an attorney present, at which point the interview was terminated.
After DNA samples were consensually taken (swabs of his hands, fingernail clippings and scrapings), Jones agreed to speak once more. He admitted to striking the second deceased with a mallet, stating she was his wife, killing her and placing her in a trash bag under a bed in the residence.
He also admitted sexually assaulting the victim who was later able to escape.
Jones is being charged with false imprisonment (domestic violence), sexual battery (domestic violence), and two counts of first-degree murder (domestic violence), and was scheduled to make a first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.
However, according to a news release issued at 8:50 a.m., that might not occur.
“I was advised by the jail Justin Jones the suspect from the homicide has refuse to attend first appearance,” Herrell said in the email posted at 8:50 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1.
It is believed that all parties involved knew one another.