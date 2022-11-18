Enrique Ramirez, 57, has been arrested in a hit-and-run fatality of a 14 year old male that occurred Thursday, Nov. 17.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, a 14 year old who attended Lake Minneola High School (according to Lake County School System) was struck and killed in a hit-and-run, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred on County Road 455 approaching Willow Pines Lane. The FHP news release stated the youth was walking in a westerly direction across the lanes and into the path of the front left of a 2007 Pontiac G6. The youth was then thrown into the southbound lane, as the driver fled the scene.
A second vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Ram, traveling in the southbound lane of CR 455 did not see the youth lying in the lane. As a result, the undercarriage struck the youth. However, unlike the first vehicle, the driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene, where the youth was pronounced deceased.
The vehicle that is alleged to have struck the youth was located and taken into evidence. The Florida Highway Patrol’s lead Traffic Homicide Investigator (THI), Corporal Edward Swisher has arrested the driver involved in Thursday’s hit and run case.
Ramirez was charged for leaving the scene involving death and booked into the Lake County Jail. He was booked into the Lake County jail.
The crash remains under investigation.
Lake County Schools said there will be grief counselors available this week for students and staff.
Tara Crescenzi is the public information officer for Division D of the Florida Highway Patrol.