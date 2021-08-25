At approximately 5 p.m., Aug. 10, a Clermont Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a driver who had failed to stop at a stop sign.
While speaking with the driver, identified as Larry Jackson Jr., the officer noticed Jackson was acting strange. The officer watched Jackson empty his glove box looking for his vehicle registration.
Clermont Police K-9 arrived on scene to assist and soon after Police K-9 Pike alerted fellow officers.
While officers began searching the vehicle, they noticed the emptied glovebox was now locked. Officers asked Jackson to unlock the glovebox, but he became argumentative. When officers attempted to place Jackson in handcuffs, he resisted.
Officers were able to retrieve the glovebox key shortly afterwards and found a loaded black Ruger handgun inside a waistband-style holster in the glovebox.
Jackson Jr. was issued a written warning for failing to stop at the stop sign. He was placed under arrest and charged with “felon in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence.” He was transported to the Lake County Jail without further incident.