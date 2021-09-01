At approximately 8 p.m., Aug. 22, Clermont Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of East Minnehaha Avenue in reference to a burglary that had just occurred.
The victim provided a detailed description of the individual. While responding, an officer saw a male who fit the description of the individual, carrying a duffle bag on East Minnehaha, about a block away from the residence.
The officer made contact with the male, identified as Geoffrey Hull, who told the officer that “someone made me do it.”
The officer noticed several items in the open duffle bag Hull was carrying. Officers contacted the homeowner, who confirmed that the two HP laptops, two smart watches and two firearms that were in the duffle bag was his/her property.
Hull was arrested and charged with:
• Armed burglary • Grand theft of a firearm• Grand theft
• Criminal mischief• Carrying a concealed firearm• Violation of injunction
• Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon