On Aug. 21, Brian K. Rumler, of Lake Mary, was arrested by the Clermont Police Department on the charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
According to the police report, Brendon Velms and his brother, Brian, contacted the CPD after speaking with their mother, who informed them that Rumler, who she identified as her boyfriend, had struck the dog with a baseball bat after having been bitten by the dog.
In the report, the brothers were asked if the dog had a history of biting people, to which they said yes and that the dog had been quarantined in the past for biting their mother. They added that the dog would become territorial and growl when anyone tried to get near its food, or try to pet it while it was sleeping.
In speaking with the mother, Karrie Linn Velms, she was asked whether she had witnessed what happened and said she had not. However, she said the dog was extremely violent and had bitten her, her sons and Rumler in the past.
She also stated that several months earlier the dog had bitten her, which left a scar in the center of her left hand. She also had reported this incident to animal control and had two reports.
When speaking to Rumler, he stated the dog bit him on the hand and also had a history of aggressiveness against him. This past May, Rumler stated he was bit and had lacerations on the hand that required six stitches. He said he had not reported it to animal control because he had just started dating Karrie Linn Velms.
On the day of the incident, Rumler stated the dog again bit his left hand near a silver bracelet and then walked away. With that, he got up and went to the garage and retrieved a baseball bat, which he used to strike the dog on the head, instantly killing the dog.
When animal control arrived, Rumler spoke with them. Because the dog was not actively attacking Rumler at the time he went to the garage and got the bat, it was determined this was not a case of self defense, but rather Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a felony in the third degree.
Rumler was arrested and transported to Lake County Jail.