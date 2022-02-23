A reader responds to the Feb. 9 article, “Lake County Water Authority may lose its independence.”
Recently I read an article in regards to the LCWA and a proposal set forth by Representative Keith Truenow of Tavares.
Representative Truenow’s bill, HB 1105, “deletes provisions relating to development, ownership, maintenance or operation of certain parks by Lake County Water Authority & authorizing board of advisors...” Sic
Representative Truenow’s proposal would PROHIBIT residents and taxpayers from VOTING in the regular elections for LCWA trustees. The resulting outcome of Truenow’s Bill is to have the county commissioners APPOINT the trustees and control the taxes and funding for the agency.
This action raises a red flag for me and should for anyone who wants to protect VOTER rights and our NATURAL RESOURCES. This proposed bill would REMOVE the RIGHT for residents to participate in the process of voting for individuals who are generally interested in the preservation of open space. Typically those that want to participate in such a venture are vested and knowledgeable in the field of endeavor and do not fall prey to the oversight of political pressure in order to maintain their position.
Appointed trustees by county commissioners reeks of political patronage, nepotism and the bobble-headed “yes” nodding allegiance to the whims of politicians and developers.
Rep. Truenow did not respond to comment, and as a citizen, taxpayer and voter, one should be concerned as to what “underlying” benefit that Rep. Trunow and his sod-farm have to benefit from the passage of his bill.
Questions arise:
Should these protected lands, which offer so much for the public enjoyment, fall prey to private control of government and their appointees, [and] will the covenant of the land be altered to now allow development in pristine protected land?
Will Rep. Trunow’s sod farm be a direct beneficiary to “sod” all the track-style homes to be built?
Who else stands to be a direct beneficiary of this government control?
Will the funds be reduced to such a level that the land(s) cannot be properly managed as LCWA has done with due diligence?
Who actually believes an appointed agency, which is a direct arm of government, can be held accountable to the PEOPLE they are supposed to serve/represent?
Have anyone of these Pols gotten out of their office and visited one of the many LCWA protected lands to actually see how important these protected resources are?
LCWA has proven their worth through the vital programs offered to the public and their governance and focus on protecting and conserving Lake County freshwater resources.
If anyone has had the pleasure and opportunity to participate in one of the LCWA programs, you know how vitally important their work is.
For those who have not stepped foot on one of the preserves and recreational facilities, I encourage you to do so. I for one and my family and friends have enjoyed the programs provided by LCWA, as well as countless others, from youth groups to guests of Lake County who visit and realize the value of open and protected lands.
Only until we all understand the vital role of LCWA will you understand that it is important to keep it a non-politicized agency. This proposed bill by Rep. Truenow should be turned down.
Respectfully submitted,
Matthew Pictrowski,
Resident of Tavares, taxpayer, voter and invested business owner in Tavares
As of last Friday, HB 1105 (2022) had moved through the Ways & Means Committee and State Affairs Committee and been added on Feb. 17 to the Special Order Calendar (Feb. 22). Visit https://bit.ly/3p0sMmo and www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1105/ByVersion.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of Triangle News Leader.