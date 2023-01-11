When we assume the worst about people and practice backbiting, we attack their character. Instead of discussing their choices with them, we maim their reputation by spreading our tainted views and opinions.
We may even preface this type of gossip: “I need you to pray with me about how so-and-so is behaving.”
Since we don’t fully know people’s hearts, what they’re going through, or their intentions, perhaps it would behoove us to give them the benefit of the doubt. To shed mercy and grace their way.
It’s not easy having tough conversations, but we’ll save ourselves a mountain of heartbreak if we take the time to have a conversation.
Understanding is a beautiful commodity in any relationship.
Yet empathy doesn’t arrive by accident. Instead, we must seek it purposely.
Colossians 3:13 & 14 Bear with one another and forgive each other if anyone has a complaint against anyone else. Forgive, just as Christ forgave you. And, in addition to all these things, put on love, which ties things together in perfect unity.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. If you’re upset about someone’s actions, choices, etc., humble yourself to sit down with them and seek to understand. If you agree to disagree, that’s okay. At least you’re showing them that you value them and yourself enough to sort through the issue.
2. Give them the benefit of the doubt instead of judging them based on how you feel. My pastor always says that folks tend to see things through the filter of their heart. That filter comprises our pasts, the things that happened to us, and our choices.
3. As much as it’s up to you, walk in peace and love. Romans 12:18 (That may involve apologzing).
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.