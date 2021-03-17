Students at South Lake High School, Umatilla High School and Leesburg High School will benefit from a statewide grant from the AT&T Foundation this year. The grant focus is to increase understanding of how classroom curriculum translates into STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.
For the 11th consecutive year, AT&T is working with the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations to provide experiential learning opportunities for students in school districts across Florida through “STEM@Work.” Real-world application of STEM education concepts, problem-solving and critical thinking skills are key elements of the 35 projects to be organized and funded through local education foundations, including the Education Foundation of Lake County.
South Lake High School’s project, “EKG Technician Industry Certification Launch,” will train students so they can achieve certification to become electrocardiograph technicians. The students will have virtual sessions with a nurse educator from South Lake Hospital to supplement school training.
Umatilla High School’s project, “Soaring to the Clouds,” involves weekly meetings at the Umatilla Municipal Airport, where EAA Chapter 1632 members work alongside the students to assemble airplanes. Additionally, students are receiving classroom instruction to prepare for the FAA Flight Simulator certification exam.
Leesburg High School’s project, this month’s Lunar Festival, will involve multiple STEM stations where students will facilitate rocketry, solar energy, STEM chemistry and toy design using a 3D printer.
“Offering immersive learning environments is the best way to help students get a head start on pursuing their career dreams,” said Carman Cullen, executive director of the Education Foundation of Lake County.
This year’s statewide grant brings the total investment by the AT&T Foundation over 11 years to more than $1 million. More than 75,000 students have been directly impacted through 469 projects involving 932 local workplace partners in 53 school districts throughout Florida.