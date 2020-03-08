The United States Submarine Veterans Incorporated (USSVI) is the premier submarine veterans’ organization and has as it purposes: Remembrance, Fellowship and Compassion.
We remember our departed shipmates who honorably served in submarines in war and peace. We especially honor those who perished in the great struggle of WWII. We meet and participate in group activities to keep alive the spirit and bonds of comradeship with our shipmates. To our shipmates we extend a helping hand and words of encouragement or solace when they are needed. Through our Charitable Foundation we extend scholarships, maintain memorials, provide holiday meals to young submariner families in need and do other good works as the needs and the opportunities arise.
USSVI is a 501(c)19 Not-For-Profit Veterans Origination that is chartered in the State of Connecticut as Non-Stock Corporation. We were chartered in 1964 starting with one Base at Groton Connecticut and over the last 56 years have grown to 168 Bases with 12,632 members across 49 states.
We are starting a new USSVI Base that will hold its first meeting in Clermont, Florida at the Citrus Tower meeting room on Sunday, Mar. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A BASE is simply the USSVI term for a group of localized members recognized and chartered by our national organization.
All qualified submariners are eligible for primary membership and all interested non-quals (those never qualified in submarines) who have provided submarine support including spouses, those who have ridden or repaired submarines or those who are just interested in submarines and our purposes - can join as associate members.
If you are interested in becoming a plank-owner or shipmate of this new base or would like more information, please contact either of us by e-mail: Ed Lashbrook, edlashbrook@gmail.com, or phone:757-503-1365; or Rollin W. Patrick, Jr. Rollin Patrick to sal1633rp@gmail.com or phone 407-496-1143.