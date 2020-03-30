As of March 23, the following Clermont-area stores are offering designated senior shopping times for added convenience and social distancing:
• BJs: 8-9 a.m. daily, for members 60+
• Dollar General: 8-9 a.m. daily
• Publix: 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays & Wednesdays, including pharmacy, for 65+
• Target: 8-9 a.m. Wednesdays, for seniors & those with underlying health conditions
• Walgreens: 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays, pharmacy hours may vary
• Walmart: 6-7 a.m. through April 28, pharmacy & vision center are open, for 60+
• Winn-Dixie: 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday, pharmacy is open
Days and hours are subject to change.