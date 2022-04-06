In response to the editorial by Greg Gensheimer, who tried to explain the unexplainable, I disagree. I contend that oil prices went up as soon as Biden became president and stopped gas and oil production in different areas.
In the commodities market, barrels of oil are traded in the future, meaning investors are buying oil that has yet to be pumped, thus taking the risk that they will make a profit when selling the actual product before the due delivery date.
My contention is that if Biden opened up the Keystone, prices would start to drop, even if oil producers did not actually pump oil for a year or so.